Activism in New Paltz

Name

New Paltz Women in Black

What They Do

For 17 years, the New Paltz Women in Black have stood at a street corner in solidarity for fairness, equality, compassion, peace and justice for all. The New Paltz Women in Black focus on four major areas: ending endless war, freeing Palestine, environmental justice, and resistance to bigotry, corruption and immorality of the current administration. According to the Women in Black Website, they “are not an organization, but a means of communicating and a formula for action.”

How to Get Involved

New Paltz Women in Black hold frequent rallies and vigils. Coming up on Saturday, Nov. 2, the New Paltz Women in Black will host a rally from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of Plattekill Avenue and Hasbrouck Avenue to “Honor Diversity and Defeat White Supremacy.” All are welcome!

Who to Contact

To best reach the New Paltz Women in Black, message them through their Facebook page, “New Paltz Women in Black.”

Name

Nobody Leaves Mid-Hudson

What They Do

Nobody Leaves Mid-Hudson is a member-led immigrant rights and social justice organization based in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties. This grassroots community organization brings together the people directly impacted by injustices to fight against relevant issues of the community. According to their website, Nobody Leaves Mid-Hudson is “committed to building working class power in order to strengthen social movements, end oppression and realize a world that puts people before profit.”

How to Get Involved

For the rest of 2019, Nobody Leaves Mid-Hudson will be hitting the streets and phone lines of Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Middletown and Newburgh to survey as many Hudson Valley neighbors and community members as possible about what issues they are concerned about, and what will make their communities more just, safe and sustainable places to live.

Who to Contact

For general inquiries, email Nobody Leaves Mid-Hudson at info@nobodyleavesmidhudson.org.





