Activism in New Paltz: CelebrateWomxn845 / Latin American Student Union

Name

CelebrateWomxn845

What They Do

CelebrateWomxn845 was founded in 2018, and their mission focuses on providing a platform for women, femme and nonbinary creatives to “share their work and create space for the community to come together, share experiences via the arts, and learn from one another while centering those who are underrepresented,” according to the mission statement available on their website. The group hosts events such as open mics, art galleries and other art showcases that are open for all women, femme and nonbinary creatives.

How to Get Involved

There are many ways to get involved. If you would like to volunteer your time, you can visit their website, celebratewomxn845.com, and fill out the provided form. If you would like to collaborate with the group, you can also find a form on that website to submit a request.

Who to Contact

A contact form can be found on the aforementioned website. You can also join their mailing list, email them at celebratewomxn845@gmail.com, and follow them on Instagram and Facebook @celebratewomxn845.

Name

Latin American Student Union (LASU)

What They Do

According to their ENGAGE page, LASU “aims to educate the New Paltz community on Latinx issues as well as bring Latinx culture to campus.” The group does this by sponsoring and hosting various programs throughout the semester to bring the Latinx community together. These events cover a range of topics, including political, social, educational and cultural. Some upcoming events include Dominican Jeopardy, a talk on Reproductive Rights and a TV talk being co-hosted with the Black Student Union.

How to Get Involved

The club meets every Wednesday at 8 p.m. in SUB 407. If interested in getting involved, attend a meeting to learn more about what the club does, what their mission is and how they work to accomplish it. If you would like to attend an event hosted by the club, you can find an updated calendar of events on their ENGAGE page, or visit their Instagram for announcements.

Who to Contact

You can reach out via email, newpaltzlasu26@gmail.com, or Instagram @newpaltzlasu.