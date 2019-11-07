Activism of New Paltz

Name

African Women’s Alliance

What They Do

The members of the African Women’s Alliance mainly concern themselves with the political, social and educational development of women of the African diaspora at SUNY New Paltz. This refers to 300 years of mass dispersion of people of African descent during the Transatlantic Slave Trade period. They hold events and do community service that support African American lifestyles, but they encourage women of all races and ethnicities to join their mission to diversify the campus.

How to Get Involved

This group meets every Sunday in the Student Union Building (SUB) 208 at 7 p.m. They’re hosting their annual “Triple Threat” panel discussion on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. in SUB 100N. Panelists consist of Black women who identify as LGBTQIA+ who hope to foster open, safe conversation on sexuality. Free food and engaging dialogue are just two of the reasons why you should stop by.

Who to Contact

You can contact the club at awanewpaltz@gmail.com or find them on Instagram @awa_newpaltz.



Name

Hudson Valley Citizens Action of New York

What They Do

Citizens Action of New York is a grassroots organization with ambitious goals to create major changes in economic fairness, racial justice and democracy. Some of the many issues they are looking to tackle include affordable housing, quality public education for all children, affordable healthcare and ending America’s mass-incarceration system. They recently endorsed David Clegg for Ulster County District Attorney, supporting his ethical agenda, and hold a number of rallies and discussions to propel their vision.

How to Get Involved

Those who are interested in this group are encouraged to donate on a monthly or yearly basis in order to fund skills-based training and leadership opportunities for leaders in the local communities. Members who pay their dues receive weekly newsletters, updates on regional hot-button issues and a personal invitation to the annual Justice Works Conference.

Who to Contact

Contact them through their email hudsonvalley@citizenactionny.org or call them at 845-802-0199.

