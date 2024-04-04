Proposed 248-Unit Apartment Complex Raises Concerns

The Village of New Paltz Planning and Zoning Board sent a list of concerns about the proposed 248-unit New Paltz Apartments student housing complex to developers this month, and is currently waiting to receive a response.

The New Paltz Apartments complex was first proposed in 2021 by Commercial Street Partners and has garnered controversy since. The planned location for the development is Route 32 South and Cross Creek Road. The development would include townhouse and cottage-style homes for SUNY New Paltz students. It would also feature a fitness center, pool and patio, nature trail and other unique amenities. The development is not affiliated with SUNY New Paltz.

Planning Board officials brought up questions of the nature of the development, the environmental impact and the affordability of the apartments. Recently, the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) released by developers confused the purpose of the development and whether or not it would accommodate only students or other community members as well. The DEIS explicitly noted that the development is dedicated to students, but developers told Planning Board members that other community members would also have access.

There also has yet to be a plan released to include affordable housing units, a primary concern brought up in the March 18 Planning Board meeting. The question of affordable housing becomes complicated if the development is exclusively for students, as none of the 100-plus families in New Paltz on the waiting list for affordable housing are students. Furthermore, New Paltz has a legal requirement that all new developments set aside 15% of their units as affordable housing units. If units are solely for students, then this requirement could not be met.

“I think it’s blatant obfuscation. They’re not really telling us what they’re gonna do here,” said Board Member Terry Dolan. “Put it on the table and then we can react to it. I’m having a hard time reacting to this proposal because I’m not sure what it is.”

Dolan additionally noted that the development would create a strain on emergency services. An entire complex of 400 college-aged young adults — the age demographic responsible for most fire service calls — would create a demand that the Village would struggle to accomodate.

Developers say that the complex will provide what other student housing developments do not, such as larger homes and greater amenities. They also said that providing housing specifically for students will open up other housing units in the community, which will decrease rent, promote homeownership and overall reduce pressure on the housing market. They also note a positive fiscal impact on the community.

Despite these alleged improvements to the community, a student housing development is relatively unpopular amongst New Paltz citizens. Public hearings are met with a variety of concerns from residents, including an influx of traffic, increased noise and, most prominently, a lack of affordable units and worries over the impact the complex would have on rent.

While the board and community both see issues with current plans, board members reassured developers that integrating the needs of students and the needs of the community is possible and encouraged.