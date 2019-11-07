Beyond New Paltz

Name: Dia:Beacon

Location: 3 Beekman St., Beacon, New York 12508

Phone number: 845-440-0100

Description: The Dia:Beacon, beautifully situated on the banks of the Hudson River and sitting as the heart of Beacon, is a contemporary art museum. The industrial building itself, which was formerly a Nabisco box-printing factory, offers more than enough room for visitors to explore the multi-floor building showcasing picture-worthy and thought-provoking installations. One feature that I find absolutely hilarious and will forever cherish as a memory, is the outdoor garden that has a recording of children making bird noises. That’s right: there aren’t even artificial bird noises; but rather what I’m pretty sure are the voices of kids giggling and cuckooing into a microphone.

Why Go: It’s just something you have to do. People all the way from NYC and locally enjoy the Dia. It makes for a great date idea, as well as a place you can go to alone to really take in the exhibits and meditate on their presence. Then, after you’ve started your day in Beacon at the Dia, head out on foot to explore the beautiful town of cafes, ice cream shops and tourist-grabbing stores!

How to Get There: It’s around 30 minutes from here, right across the river from Newburgh so you’ll have to take a car. If you happen to be in Poughkeepsie, you can just hop on the MetroNorth for two stops and you’re right there!