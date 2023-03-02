Club Spotlight: Biology Club

There are so many different events happening on campus every week, and with over 200 clubs to choose from, it’s strenuous deciding where to go! If one thing’s certain, there’s always something fun happening at Biology Club. This past week, they hosted a seashell candle making event in the club room, located in the Coykendall Science Building.

The event drew in a plethora of students, with nearly every table filled with eager participants. Instructions for creating this craft were given by Vice President Meagan Lenihan, a third-year geology major.

“I was doing some research on Pinterest for some crafty program ideas that involve biology, and I thought that the seashell candles could be really fun,” Lenihan stated. “Crafts allow for people to talk to each other and get to know each other, and since most people in the club are biology majors, many members may share classes or interests. I was very happy with the turnout, and that everyone had a good time.”

From fawning over the marine life in the well-kept fish tank to conversing with fellow peers, everyone who attended seemed to have a wonderful time- some students were seen lighting their candles with pride as soon as they exited the building!

“Our biggest event is our annual whale watching trip, which we host every fall semester,” Co-President Matthew Sandler remarked. “We take a trip to Boston Massachusetts, hop on a whale watching boat, go to the aquarium and then spend a few hours roaming Boston before we go home. It’s really a lot of fun.”

Last year, a very special event was held in the greenhouse, in which attendees were given the opportunity to propagate plants to take home! Mine is still growing on my windowsill, months later.

The E-board consists of a hardworking group of individuals who try their best to keep the club as interesting as possible. All of their events are geared towards inclusivity, and you don’t have to be a STEM major to participate!

“Ideally, we want to have meetings once every two weeks, but between all our busy schedules it’s very hard to put together quality events that often,” Sandler shared. “This year we are taking a more quality over quantity for our events type of approach and it turned out to be very successful last semester and that’s how we’re taking it again this semester.”

If you want to check out the Biology Club you can follow them on instagram, @npbioclub, to find out about future events!