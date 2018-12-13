Center for Student Success Prepares Students for Finals

The Center for Student Success (CSS) is here to help with academics and learning what specific studying techniques work best for the individual student.

The CSS specializes in the Writer’s Studio, subject tutoring, academic coaching and online tutoring. These services are open to all students who want to learn more in a specific area or need assistance with styles of studying. Students can schedule appointments on my.newpaltz.edu and then choose the academic session they are interested in.

Academic coaching encompasses goal setting and time management, along with finding the right techniques that best suit the student. Those interested in subject tutoring can meet in small groups and work on strategies and practices.

“In support of our holistic model, we want students to take care of themselves during this stressful time,” said Jessica Delaney, academic support programs coordinator. “We encourage students to be proactive in developing a plan for finals week that not only provides time for their academic work, but also involves designated breaks, time to eat, a full night of sleep and time to engage in the things they love.”

The CSS student staff consists of online tutors, subject tutors, writing consultants and between 6 and 10 peer academic success coaches (PASCs), The staff helps students find their strengths and use them in their writing, subjects and overall academic work.

“I’ve always liked helping others study and being able to explain something in a different way to help someone understand difficult material not only benefits the students, but it facilitates my learning as well,” said Subject Tutor Angelo Massari, fourth-year biology major.

There will be an application process this spring for the Fall 2019 semester. Students can apply to be academic coaches or tutors. For more information, the Center is open for questions and conversations about available positions and what the duties consist of.

“Through helping my peers with their writing I’ve found that my own writing has grown, and I’ve fostered a more prominent appreciation for aiding my peers and getting to learn about them and their experiences through their writing processes,” said Peer Writing Consultant William Ballner, third-year English major. “I’ve had an amazing time since starting to work in the Center for Student Success, and I’ve been grateful for my time here.”

As for finals, there are more online resources on the CSS’s website that include sources for writing, grammar, proofreading, ESL and research writing, just to name a few.

The CSS also participated in Stomp Out Stress Week on Tuesday, Dec. 11 for a Cocoa, Cookies and Coloring event. Stomp Out Stress is a week geared for taking a break from the stress of studying for finals. On Wednesday, Dec. 12, there was a Study Break at the Library from 2 to 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Sojourner Truth Library. DIY Face and Body Scrub is on Thursday in SUB 100N from 2 to 4 p.m. Lastly, Pause for Paws will feature precious puppies in SUB 100N on Friday, Dec. 14.

Services at the center end on the last day of classes— however, the CSS is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for studying. There is a lot of study spaces with computers and printers available.

For more information on the CSS, visit https://www.newpaltz.edu/studentsuccess/ or Old Main Building, Room B106.