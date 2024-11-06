A review of… CHROMAKOPIA

Tyler, the Creator released his seventh album, CHROMAKOPIA, on Oct. 28. Featuring 14 songs, the album dives into his struggles with fame and aging.

Tyler is known to blend a level of artistry and dedication into his albums some other artists may lack, from a story running through the whole album (like IGOR), to redecorating his aesthetic prior to each album’s release. In this album, we see Saint Chroma, the main character, have his youthful ambitions wither away with age and stress.

My favorite songs off the album are St. Chroma (feat. Daniel Caesar), Sticky (feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne), Noid and Like Him (feat. Lola Young).

In Noid, we see Tyler’s anxieties surrounding fame come to a head. The music video for this song begins with a fan (played by Ayo Edebiri) running up to Tyler with a phone, which turns into a gun. We see Tyler peek through curtains, picturing a home invasion and feeling terrified of a fan asking for his autograph, all while wearing his Saint Chroma mask. The song, combining rock beats with Tyler’s signature sound, makes it stand out on the album and gives it easy replayability.

In Like Him (featuring Lola Young), we learn more about Tyler’s relationship with his father, which had been spoken about prior in Answer (a song on his album Wolf, 2013). His view of his father moves from resentment to grief over their lost relationship. Tyler repeatedly asks, “Do I look like him?”

Overall, Tyler released an album in which, no matter what, anybody can find something to relate to. From Sticky’s upbeat raps about staying true to yourself to Hey Jane’s ballad of a distressed couple, CHROMAKOPIA is a worthwhile listen.