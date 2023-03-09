The New Paltz Community Reviews the Thrilling “Cocaine Bear” 

“No like…that bear was on cocaine. This is what they told us it would be and they delivered it greatly. Simple as that. Take notes Spielberg.” 5/5 stars

– Alli Dempsey, A&E Page Editor’s Letterboxd

“A gore fest with an alright plot and a great cast. they advertised it as such and they delivered.” 3.5/5 stars

-Spencer Longo, third-year media production major

“I was horrified. I didn’t think that it would be that graphic but it was. A shocking movie honestly but like sometimes in a good way. Cocaine Bear — I closed my eyes. 3/5 stars

-Lianna Maley, fourth-year graphic design major

“Fierce and gory.” 4/5 stars

-New Paltz alum Chris Lunetta

“I enjoyed the movie. It was very funny and campy, and I thought it was very gory, much more gory than I expected and I wish that the park ranger Queen could have lived” 3.5/5 stars

-Kevin Maguire, fourth-year psychology major

“Crazy, unrealistic and stupid but also brilliant and hilarious.” 5/5 stars

-Erin Mulgrew, Grad student

“Cocaine Bear is a must watch, I was laughing throughout the whole film! I believe the movie had perfect casting and directorial direction by Elizabeth Banks.” 5/5 stars

-Sophia DeStefano, fourth-year communications and public relations major

“So bizarre. Loved Margo Martindale.” 3/5 stars

-Emily Schreier, fourth-year marketing major

“Cocaine Bear is a great concept, and the movie itself had its share of gory death scenes and memorable lines. However, many of the jokes fell flat, and for a movie set in the ‘80s, not much was done to evoke that time period.” 2/5 stars

-Alex Bologna, fourth-year digital media production major

“It was a very enjoyable movie with a great cast. The story and set up was good but personally I feel the CGI was a bit excessive and it was not historically accurate at times.” 5/5 stars

-New Paltz local Preston DeWitt

“Cinema is back” 5/5 stars -Alicia Daley, third-year art education major

“Watching the trailers made it seem like a stupid movie but I was pleasantly surprised to find it was a really funny period piece. I also thought the actors and cameos were really funny and made the movie more enjoyable.” 3.5/5 stars

-Ryan Simmons, third- year digital media management major

“Cocaine Bear is a ‘shut your brain off movie’ — the type of movie you go to without needing to know anything about it. Nonetheless, it’s a funny — unexpectedly gory — movie about girl bosses (the cocaine bear, herself).” 3/5 stars

-Brianna Andrews, fourth-year Art Education major