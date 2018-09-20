Confidence Brews at New Main Street Yoga Studio

If there’s any place to find a community of likeminded

souls, it’s New Paltz. So, what better place is there to open

a Soul Tribe studio than right here on Main Street?



Soul Tribe is New Paltz’s newest yoga studio that focuses on building an empowered, inspired and motivated community through a unique wellness experience. They opened on July 7 in the Cherry Hill Center on Main Street with the mission to uplift people in a judgment-free environment.

“Soul Tribe is so much more than a space to workout in; it is a space to come and feel like you can genuinely be you,” according to their website. “We will embrace you, uplift you and help you reach your goals. We celebrate every wrinkle, every bit of cellulite, every roll, every tear, every smile and every accomplishment helping each other get closer to our truth.”

Owner, instructor and New Paltz resident Amanda Lopez has been teaching yoga for over four years since she decided to open her own studio. She sees this as an opportunity to share her freeing and confidence-building experiences in fitness with the rest of the community.

“It’s really about embracing the body, being a female and the kind of empowerment that comes from not competing with the person next to you. I want people to leave here feeling like, ‘I did that, I’ve got this’,” Lopez said. “I want them feeling a little more liberated and a little more confident.”

The studio offers more than just vinyasa yoga classes. The instructors are trained and certified in teaching two newer types of practice: Barre and Buti.

Barre is a low-impact workout class that pulls elements from pilates, ballet and yoga to sculpt, slim, and stretch your entire body. Buti is a high impact, high intensity workout class, specifically geared towards women, that focuses on activating, engaging and stimulating your core.

Although these new practices might sound intimidating, Soul Tribe caters to every age and fitness level‚ from beginning to expert and everything in between. The studio prides itself on leaving competition at the door and supporting all levels of fitness.

Soul Tribe also caters to students. The regular price for a drop-in class is $20, but the current student special is only $10 with a SUNY New Paltz ID.

Make sure to keep an eye on the “Soul Tribe” Facebook page and Instagram to stay updated on the events and workshops going on each month, and to hear more about the studio’s new meditation series coming in October.

There are several pricing and packaging options ranging from drop-in classes to yearly memberships, and there are at least three classes offered a day. For more information. visit www.oursoultribe.com.