Deep End: Gio Candle Co.

One dreary autumn day in November 2020, now third-year English major, Jenna Giombetti, decided to turn her love for candles into a hobby: candle-making. Today, she has turned that hobby into a small business, Gio Candle Co.

“I’ve always had candles going for as long as I can remember,” Jenna said. About a year ago she decided she wanted a new craft. Drawn to the candle making section at Michael’s, she got some supplies. First she made candles for herself, then for her friends.

“As I began giving them to others, many came back wanting more, so I decided to create a small business centered around small batches of all natural soy wax candles,” she said.

Spending 20-30 hours a week on candle-making is no small task and neither is running a small business on one’s own. Jenna recalled that at first, it was difficult to strike a balance between doing work for Gio Candle Co. and school. However, “currently, all is going well,” she said. “Every time I see people smell them with a smile, it makes all my work pay off for me.”

Jenna choses scents which range from floral to musky, usually inspired by the seasons. She is extremely proud to say that all candles are soy-based, natural, vegan and cruelty free.

You can find Jenna and her candles every Thursday at the campus market outside the lecture center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more follow @jennagiombetti and @giocandleco on Instagram.