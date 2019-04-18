Despite Struggles, Women’s Lacrosse Earn Playoff Spot for First Time

The women’s lacrosse team picked up a couple of tough losses this week at home to SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Cortland. Saturday’s game began with the Knights gaining possession of the ball and keeping it for much of the game.

After two quick goals by Geneseo, second-year attacker Tara Bovich scored off a free position shot to get the Hawks on the board. The Knights pounded on another four goals to strengthen their lead, and Bovich scored again off a turnover forced by the Hawks.

SUNY Geneseo took over on offense again and scored twice before third-year Jennifer O’Leary scored off an assist by Bovich to bring the score to 8-3. The period ended after four more unanswered goals by the Knights.

The Hawks headed into the second period behind 12-3, and in the first five minutes of play the deficit increased to 15-3 Knights. The Hawks dry spell was broken by fourth-year midfielder Rachael Purtell, who scored off an assist by first-year attacker Katie Zito. After another goal by the Knights, New Paltz’s second-year attacker Amy Hofer and third-year attacker Emily Puciloski scored a goal each. The Knights remained with the upperhand on offense and tacked on two more goals which made the score 18-6, before Purtell scored again.

The Hawks offensive stalemate gave Geneseo a 19-7 victory and left the Knights’ State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) undefeated record untouched.

Despite their loss, Hawks first-year goalie Haley Timarky had a personal record of 14 saves. “Learning this position has been tough, but I’ve been working really hard and I’m so proud to see myself improving,” Timarky said. “I played defense until sophomore year of high school, then I decided to stop playing and continued with volleyball. This past season, I stepped in as a goalie, completely new to it.”

Following their loss against SUNY Geneseo on Saturday April 13, SUNY New Paltz took on SUNY Cortland at home yesterday. The Red Dragons wasted no time and quickly scored five unanswered goals in the first ten minutes of play, before Hofer and first-year offensive midfielder Maddy Carullo each found the net and scored.

Both teams battled it out for the ball, going back and forth on offense, with a goal for the Hawks by fourth-year defensive midfielder Ashley Seiter, and later Carullo found the net again, assisted by Zito and left the Hawks behind 8-4. The period came to a close after 6 goals by Cortland, and a Hawk’s goal by Hofer, her second of the game.

The Hawks trailed 14-5 heading into the second period, where the Red Dragons were first to score. Puciloski responded with an unassisted goal, but the Hawks were unable to work together offensively and remained scoreless for the rest of the second period.

The game came to a close 21-6 Red Dragons, dropping the Hawks record for the season to 8-5. They head to the College at Brockport this Saturday at 1 p.m. to take on the Eagles in another SUNYAC matchup.

“Up to this point in the season, we’ve gotten the results we’ve been working for and expecting to get. Today’s game against Cortland and Saturday’s game against Geneseo may not have the scores we wanted but those were two great teams and we’ve had decent showings,” Puciloski said. “We’ve clinched a spot for playoffs so our hardwork has paid off, but we are well aware it’s going to take a lot more to get the wins we need.”