Disability Resource Center Hosts Annual Art Show; Explores Identity

The Disability Resource Center (DRC) hosted the opening reception for the 2024 edition of its annual showcase of student artwork on April 2, from 1-3 p.m. The event was located in the Fine Arts Building Rotunda and open to the public, aiming to embody the New Paltz spirit of inclusivity, acceptance and diversity. This year’s theme was disability identity – how does your disability impact your identity and sense of self?

“The art show is an opportunity for artists to showcase their talents and unique perspectives, including how disability has impacted their identity,” said Emi DiSciullo, the event coordinator and assistant director for learning support and neurodiversity initiatives.

“It is wonderful for New Paltz students that are part of the DRC community to have a venue that recognizes and encourages their artistic expression and participation in campus activities,” added Myra Kressner, the founder of the Kressner Autism Spectrum Program (KASP) division of the DRC.

The DRC provides services to SUNY New Paltz students with permanent or temporary disabilities to ensure access to programs and activities in pursuit of attaining their educational objectives. The philosophy of this office is to encourage independence, assist students in realizing their potential and ensure recognition of their abilities – not disabilities – as they become active participants in a diverse and global society.

This is achieved through a number of initiatives, including the accommodated testing program, regularly scheduled individual appointments and workshops for students with autism spectrum disorders, training and utilization of alternative text services and assistive technologies, scheduling assistance for accessible classrooms, assistance with accessible routes around campus, coordination of sign language interpreters or captioning services and a relationship with liaisons from Adult Career and Continuing Education Services-Vocational Rehabilitation (ACCES-VR) and the Commission for the Blind and Visually Handicapped (CBVH).

The office also offers regular programs, such as weekly music and art therapy, mindfulness walk-and-talks, social skills groups, writing workshops, guest lectures and, of course, their annual art show.

This event is particularly special to DiSciullo. “I believe that as humans, feeling seen, heard and understood is an important part of developing identity and community,” she said. “I am an art therapist and recognize that verbal communication is not always the best way to express oneself. It is important to provide opportunities for self-expression using various modalities.”

“Sometimes students with disabilities are challenged to express themselves, be seen, be heard, be understood,” Kressner added. “The art show is a wonderful way for DRC students to be part of the entire New Paltz campus and beyond. It builds self-esteem and helps them understand all they are capable of.”

The student showcase aimed to bring the often overlooked disability community to the foreground, highlighting each student’s unique identity and expression through their artwork, for the SUNY New Paltz population and wider community to gain insight into the complexity of what it means to be disabled – and able.

One contributing artist with autism, fourth-year anthropology major Allison Zuclich, said “It’s not about being the best artist or doing art the right way or proving to others why my art matters. I make art because I love taking ideas from my funny brain and putting them on paper. It’s a joy in life and I don’t want to take that for granted.”

Art provides therapy and comfort in a world full of anxieties and differences. It is a unifying force – one which highlights the interconnectedness as well as the individuality of each participant. The DRC strives to promote this philosophy through programs like the student showcase.

“People are always more than meets the eye and we all have layers to our identity,” DiSciullo said. “I hope people will be more accepting of others and understand the impact of inclusivity on creating community.”