Doubleheader Sweep Halts Softball’s Fast Start

Under new head coach Krysti Maronski, the softball team is off to an impressive start to their season. With a current record of 9-4, the Hawks are playing some of the best softball this school has seen in several years.

“Confidence is key in this game, and if you don’t have it, you gotta fake it till you make it,” said coach Maronski. “Mental toughness is just as important as preparing physically, and these girls are building their confidence and learning to live in the moment each game.”

Maronski is new to the Hawks this year, but has already made quite an impact on her team.

“The confidence level in the team this year is the highest it’s been,” said fourth-year shortstop Taylor LaFrance. “We’ve been giving 110 percent in practices and in games, and I think schools we’ve faced in the past who count us out are realizing they’ve got to respect the Hawks and not write us off.”

On Wednesday in the home-opener double header against Ramapo College, the Hawks picked up two losses to the Roadrunners, each game by a 7-2 score. The first game was pitched by third-year Alyssa Pfitscher until the third inning before second-year Emily Fox stepped in and had four strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, second-year third basemen Ashley Puig drilled a ball out to left center, driving home LaFrance and third-year outfielder Julia DiSpigna. Those were the only runs scored by the Hawks this game, and in the fifth inning the Roadrunners went on to score five runs the Hawks could not recover from. The game finished 7-2, and the Hawks geared up for a second round against the Roadrunners.

Game two began with the Roadrunners scoring two runs in the first inning. The Hawks tied it up in the second inning when first-year pitcher Katie Quagliana singled to left field, driving home third-year first baseman Kelsey Trudden. DiSpigna doubled to right field, sending first-year outfielder Celia Santini to the plate as well. Quagliana pitched the game, and picked up three strikeouts. The game was called after the sixth inning for lack of daylight, wrapping up game two with another 7-2 loss.

“Today our energy was flat,” Maronski said on the results of the games. “We need to take the game one pitch at a time, and not get caught up in the numbers on the scoreboard,” Maronski said on the results of the games. “Ashley Puig and Julia DiSpigna stood out today, and Katie Quagliana battled hard on the mound against a good hitting team. She was able to keep them off balance with her change-up and kept fighting through.”

To be competitive in the Hawks’ games Friday against SUNY Geneseo, Coach Moranski explained that the team has to come out ready to go.

“We need to bring good energy into the game, be more aggressive at the plate and play stronger defense,” Maronski said.

The Hawks head into their games Friday with a 9-4 record against the 10-4 Knights, and look to extend their winning record.