Elting Library Celebrates 67th Annual Library Fair

The Elting Memorial Library held their 67th Annual Library Fair Sept. 28 and 29. The event ran from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Sunday. The library hosted local vendors, live music and provided refreshments. Tradition called for their annual raffle and auction hosted by library staff and volunteers.

The first documented library in New Paltz opened in 1817. Later, when the house at 93 Main St. became available, Lanetta Elting DuBois and her cousin Philip LeFevre Elting purchased their current location, officially opening their doors in 1919.

Crystal Middleton is the library director. This was her first library fair as her first day in her position was April 29 of this year. “I’m in awe of all of the work the board, staff and countless volunteers have put into this event,” Middleton said.

Middleton said, “the first Library Fair was in August 1956, and they raised $439.The building has changed over the years, and the library fair is now held behind the library, taking over the parking area on the corner of Church Street and North Front Street.”

The annual library fair is their primary fundraiser giving them the ability to better serve the New Paltz community. Thanks to these proceeds, Elting Library can incorporate poetry clubs, book clubs and a variety of children’s activities.

Middleton described the process detailing how, “The fair committee, led by a chairperson, as well as someone who heads up each booth at the fair: books, toys, food, plants, jewelry, etc., meet and coordinate for many days ahead of time to get things ready for fair day.”

“In addition to the committees, local students and SUNY New Paltz students help with set-up throughout the weekend and with take-down. All of the people involved are volunteers, and they really are the key to making it happen,” Middleton said.

Middleton said that “Hundreds of people come through over the weekend. It is hard to say because there is no cost to enter and people may stay for a while or come through and find one item and go. There is so much to offer too. So many people will spend the day looking through the booths, having lunch, sitting down to listen to live music throughout the day.” To say the least, this came true. Guests stood shoulder to shoulder between rows of books.

“The number of volunteer hours to get everything to run smoothly is astounding,” said Middleton. “Local businesses and artists donate to the raffle and the silent auction. I hope to make it more widely known in coming years and to bring in different and interesting activities each year. All of this helps add to the feeling of community here and to showcase what New Paltz has to offer.”

To sign up for a library card, read their local history or to simply learn more, go to www.eltinglibrary.org.