“The Gig” Jazz Performance Highlights New Paltz Faculty

On Sept. 24, six of our SUNY New Paltz professors performed as the Faculty Jazz Ensemble. The performance was called “The Gig,” representing the fact that the members of the ensemble had no formal rehearsal beforehand.

Throughout the night, original compositions and classic jazz standards were performed, all made great with masterful improvisation.

The members of the ensemble included David Savitsky on saxophone, Rebecca Coupes-Franks on trumpet, Jeff Seigel on drums, Rich Syracuse on bass, Laurel Masse on vocals and Stephen Raleigh as a stand-in guitarist for Mark Dziuba.

The first song of the evening was an original composition by Seigel entitled “Erica’s Bag,” a lively song that showcased each member’s skill with their respective instruments. This was followed by Savitsky’s smooth arrangement of “It Could Happen to You.” Masse was introduced to the stage during this piece. Her soulful voice filled the theater as she sang to the audience about how love could happen to any of us.

A rendition of the jazz standard “Comes Love” was performed to continue the romantic theme of the evening. The next song was introduced to the audience with the words: “this one is bound to set you over the edge.” It was an arrangement of “United,” written by Wayne Shorter and first performed by Art Blakey. Each performer’s musicality was highlighted in this piece as they built off one another and worked in harmony, united as an ensemble.

“Doodlin’,” a playful blues piece followed. Masse performed a jazz “vocalese” in the spirit of Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, singing lyrics on the same notes as the instrumentals of the song. The musicians were in conversation, responding to one another musically. “Mo’ Better Blues” from the movie of the same title concluded the evening, a slow song that was no less dynamic and entertaining than the previous songs. The song set to optimistic lyrics ended the night at the Studley Theater lightheartedly.

The performers seemed to enjoy the evening as much as the audience. The energy on the stage was palpable and the members of the ensemble were a true collective. Each performer had a moment to shine with their own solo at one point during the show.

The spirit and joyful dedication of the faculty came to life in Studley Theater. The concerts hosted by the music department this semester are free for all SUNY New Paltz students. If you’re looking for an evening out on campus, check out the Concert Series hosted in Studley Theater almost every Tuesday night throughout the fall semester.