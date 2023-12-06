Recapping the Fall 2023 Season for the New Paltz Hawks

New Paltz Hawks have started this academic year right with their very successful Fall 2023 season. From grueling battles on court and field to graceful strokes in the pool, this fall the Hawks soared and proved themselves. This season’s games proved our athletes’ determination and excellent teamwork.

The women’s and men’s swimming teams had a difficult semester, but they both came in second at the Tri-Meet against Skidmore College and Bard College, in November. Both teams placed fourth place in the College of New Jersey Invitational.

Men’s and women’s cross country peaked on Sept. 15, both landing first place, the men’s out of 11 and the women’s out of seven, for the New Paltz Invitational and setting new bests at the NCAA regional, marking for a successful season. The women’s and men’s cross country also got first place out of 13 at the New Paltz Invitational.

Women’s and men’s basketball have had an equally accomplished season so far, both having 5-1 win to loss ratio, but their season is still continuing. The women’s team won all of their home games and the men’s team won all of their away games. Both have an upcoming game with Oneonta at home on Jan. 6, and games continuing throughout the winter and spring semesters. We are looking forward to how they progress.

Another set of teams that excelled this season were the soccer teams. The women marked the semester with a 8-5-5 record, and the men with a 9-3-4. Rachel Eisert was named the SUNYAC Offensive Player of the Year. Three members, Rachel Eisert and Katie Buquicchio from womens and Joseph DiPreta from mens, earned their first CSC Academic All-District honor. Rachel Eisert set the all-time program record for goals and another member, Gaby Treble, tied Eisert for the record of goals in a single season.

A team that did exceptionally well this season was women’s volleyball. They had 21 wins and only eight losses, making for an amazing ratio. They ascended all the way to the SUNYAC championship, but fell in the final to Cortland 2-1. They did earn four selections to the SUNYAC All-Region team awards.

Two other women’s teams that did well were field hockey and tennis. Field hockey had a record of 14-5. Three members, Rachel Tama, Hannah Ackerman and Sam Moran were named NFHCA All-Region III. They also made the SUNYAC championship, but unfortunately lost 1-2 against Cortland. Women’s tennis had an overall record of 7-2.

This was a great season for our Hawks!