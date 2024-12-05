Over 100 people March in Solidarity with the LGBTQ+ Community

Over 100 people marched across the Walkway Over the Hudson last weekend, persisting through the bitter cold and fierce winds, to laugh, chant, give hugs, blast Chappell Roan and wave pride flags in a powerful showing of solidarity and unity with the LGBTQ+ community.

The walk, titled “Forward March: We Will Not Go Back,” took place on Saturday, Nov. 23, and was a response to the outcome of the presidential election, which had left many in the LGBTQ+ community feeling alone, scared and threatened by the upcoming administration. “Our rights are going to be very attacked,” President of the New Paltz Pride Coalition, Eve Papp said. “We needed people to see that it’s not a complete loss. It might get very hard, but there is community,” Papp continued. “There are people. You are not alone. We’re here for you.”

The community showed up in force, as LGBTQ+ organizations from all over the Hudson Valley arrived for the walk. Marchers organized on both the Poughkeepsie and Highland sides of the walkway around 12 p.m., and each group marched from their side, across the bridge, converging in the middle and forming a large crowd.

Photo Courtesy of Valentin Shauger

The two groups then exchanged hugs and took photos. “It was a really nice symbolic gesture,” Papp said. “We built this group on the Ulster side, and we’re all excited, and then seeing the Dutchess side joining us, and giving hugs and showing love.”

In attendance were people young and old, families, couples, children, dogs and members of the local punk scene. Despite the weather, the marchers still found ways to display their pride: putting pins on jackets, wrapping themselves in pride flags or wearing rainbow gloves, hats and jackets. Some of the dogs wore sweaters bearing the pride flags to stay warm.

The crowds were united over a desire for a united community in the wake of the election.“The queer community is NOT going back,” said Valentin Shauger, whose Facebook post on Nov. 8, calling for a “female + queer” march directly led to the development of the Forward March. “Even with someone who hates so many in charge coming into the White House…We’re not going back.”

The same day as that Facebook post, Papp was in Syracuse at the first ever Empire State of Pride, a conference for LGBTQ+ leaders and organizers. Papp recognized many of those in attendance, as the conference was full of Hudson Valley activists. Papp spoke to them about Shauger’s idea and the organizers loved it.“A lot of us in that room felt very alone at that point…people just kind of started talking,” Papp said.

“As local pride organizers and queer leaders saw and shared the post, a group chat was then formed, then there was a Zoom meeting and we were off essentially!” Shauger said.

Only three days after posting, Shauger gave the march a name, a graphic, a time and a date. This official information spread rapidly online to create a more cohesive plan and event.

Two weeks after the original post, Shauger was marching across the walkway with over 100 people around them. “I cannot (and can) believe my community showed up in the numbers they did!” Shauger said. “I know so many queer people felt heard and strong on the day of the Forward March.” They continued, “when I hear the stories and the celebrations that were happening at the march, I know just how strong we are. Even when the whole world keeps coming at us, people still felt brave…It was beautiful.”

Shauger’s desire for community was expressed throughout the march, with various Hudson Valley LGBTQ communities coming together to create a feeling of unity.

Photo Courtesy of Kyle Bredberg

As the crowd gathered in the middle of the walkway, LGBTQ+ leaders and organizers gave speeches. Among those who spoke was the Executive Director of the Hudson Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center, Richard Heyl de Ortiz who gave an impassioned speech to the crowd. “We are here for ourselves, but we are all here for our entire community,” said Ortiz. “This is called Forward March. We are going forward, forward, never ever going back…That closet is not big enough; we are too loud!”

Papp also spoke, shouting over the wind to deliver her message. “We are fucking here we are fucking queer, and they better get the hell used to us,” which was met with loud cheers.

Other LGBTQ+ organizations that were represented at the march were Dutchess Pride, Woodstock Pride and the SUNY New Paltz Pride Club.

“Right now, we need to be with our community, people that we feel safe with,” said Carolyn Fulton, one of the walk’s attendees. “We need to be people that protect each other, protect people that are vulnerable.”

“We’re going to keep going forward and not going backward.” Papp said. “It doesn’t help anybody to start removing people’s rights whoever they happen to be…but, unfortunately, that’s what’s happening right now…but we are going to keep moving forward.”

Photo Courtesy of Kyle Bredberg

The importance of community over the upcoming years was the largest takeaway from the event. To many of the organizers, such as Ortiz, people need to put their small differences aside and fight for real change.

“They are going to work together on the issue of taking away rights from us,” Ortiz said, “We have to work together to be a countervailing force.”

The growth of Forward March from a call for community, into a Hudson Valley-wide LGBTQ+ gathering, left Shauger reflecting on the importance of community and the ease at which movements like this can form. “Anyone can do this. Anyone can gather and march and make change happen. It is not hard. Lean on your community and close your eyes and let it all go.”

“We need one another. We need to gather. We need to be in community with each other. We need to support queer spaces,” Shauger said. “Community is going to be an integral part of keeping my sanity. Community is the answer.”