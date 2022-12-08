A Playlist For … A Cozy Winter

As final exams start to creep up on us, one thing that keeps most college students sane is the thought of going home for winter break. The comfort of walking through your hometown that is lit by glimmering lights and filled with children’s laughter truly encompasses that magical holiday feeling that you see in Hallmark movies. Getting into the holiday spirit would seem incomplete without a well-rounded soundtrack. This festive playlist ranges from the classics such as Ella Fitzgerald’s “Winter Wonderland” to pop hits like Kelly Clarkson’s “Underneath the Tree.” This holiday inspired playlist serves as a friendly reminder that soon enough, we’ll be watching the snow fall gently while drinking hot chocolate in cozy winter pajamas.

Christmas Tree Farm (Old Timey Version) by Taylor Swift

A Hazy Shade of Winter by Simon and Garfunkel

Linus and Lucy by Vince Guaraldi Trio

Last Christmas by Wham!

White Winter Hymnal by Fleet Foxes

Wonderful Christmastime by Harry Styles

Happy Xmas (War Is Over) by John Lennon and Yoko Ono

Underneath The Tree by Kelly Clarkson

Please Come Home for Christmas by The Eagles

Day After Tomorrow by Phoebe Bridgers

(There’s No Place Like) Home For the Holidays by The Carpenters

Winter Wonderland by Ella Fitzgerald

come out and play by Billie Eilish