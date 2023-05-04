Horoscopes: Week of May 4

Aries: Vulnerability can be a beautiful thing. Cry on someone’s shoulder. Find the root of your being and hold it tenderly. Your emotions can be turned into the most beautiful things. You need to step outside of your comfort zone in order to flourish. Set fierce boundaries and let no one take advantage of you. Fight back out of self-love.

Taurus: Your long-term goals have become fluid and uncertain. As uncomfortable as it is, it’s a good thing. You’re being given room to experiment with different careers, aspirations and connections. People are both charmed and mystified by you, and you can use that to expand your social circle and gain new insights from new people. Beware that these connections may be deeper than you realize. Know that that is a good thing.

Gemini: It’s like you’re being surrounded by mirrors, and no matter where you turn, you cannot escape yourself. Learn to appreciate this. By sitting with yourself, you have the opportunity to reevaluate your philosophies and reconsider who you are. You don’t have to have a concrete answer, but make sure you fully explore the possibilities. Your duty is to find peace within yourself as you move through the world and explore your ambitions.

Cancer: Make the world your own. There is no need to trap yourself in unhealthy situations. You have a strong sense of right and wrong and you’ve been living for too long in a way that you know isn’t meant for you. When you let go of the toxic attachments and situations you’ve been trapped in, you experience a version of life that is fuller than you ever could have imagined. Yes, it’s new and it’s scary. Yes, you deserve the beauty of newness.

Leo: You’re thinking with panic instead of logic. Your emotions are crowding every inch of your head and you have no room to process your world. You’re making mistake after mistake. The most important thing you can do is learn about yourself through every misstep. Self-destruction, while tempting, isn’t helpful. Sit with the discomfort and forgive yourself.

Virgo: Stop sacrificing so much of yourself for others. You’re acting on instinct and compulsion instead of true feeling. Instead of acting out of your conditioning, take a leap of faith. Do what feels right to you, even if it doesn’t feel right to others. You are in charge of your life. Shed your maladaptive habits. Hone your skills in self-care. If you don’t, you force yourself to walk through an emotional minefield.

Libra: Through pain, find your self-worth. Your value as a person is the one thing that will never change throughout all of your anguish. Destroy your inhibitions and live unapologetically through yourself. A new chapter is unfolding in your life, and as terrifying as it is, you have to embrace it. Rely on your instincts. They are never wrong, even if they lead you down hard roads.

Scorpio: Your sense of self is at odds with your relationships. Is it your fault or theirs? You desire a sense of control of yourself, but your project that onto others. This will only make things worse in the end. Center yourself before you involve yourself with other people. If others try to control you, let them go. This is a powerful time of cutting ties and releasing unhealthy relationships. Through transformation, you are born anew. There is more light ahead of you than you think.

Sagittarius: You find it impossible to function right now. Your energy is low and your motivation is weak. As your mental health declines, so does your physical health. You must strike the difficult balance of retreat and productivity. You cannot surrender everything, but you can’t lose yourself in your work, either. You are burnt out and your head feels unclear. It’s easy to start hating the world. Know that this attitude only buries you deeper in your misery. Carve out time for yourself, and learn how to live your life alongside it.

Capricorn: You have never been one to balance work and play. You live with too much discipline, totally casting away both your self-esteem and fun in the process. Believe it or not, enjoyment of life adds value and richness to your work. How can you take time off in order to smile? You will be successful no matter what you do. What’s most important is feeling fulfilled in that success. That will only come if you are as equally determined to your own satisfaction as you are to your academic and professional career.

Aquarius: The version of yourself that you are today is not one that you can sustain. You want to be right, you want to be strong, you want to be stubborn, yet you are ruining everything by refusing to admit that you are wrong. You are being asked to reevaluate your core beliefs and to transform your ideas of home. What is real comfort, and what is malice disguised as ease? Find the answers and embrace only what heals you. You’ll hate it at first. It feels like you’ll hate it forever. But this is the only way to survive.

Pisces: Trust faith. You’re entering totally unfamiliar territory and the world you know is fading faster and faster. That world is not yours anymore. That world has too much guilt and shame. You don’t deserve that. In a new life, you’ll find a new self-love. Take charge. You have the ability to overcome even the most difficult obstacles. You deserve to enjoy your existence, unapologetically and freely. The dreams you envision deserve to be real. In this new frontier, all of that is possible. Walk with both caution and pride as you embrace it.