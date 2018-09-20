Men’s Soccer Wins 1-0 in Double-OT Stunner

The men’s soccer team found the back of the net in a dramatic double-overtime victory on Saturday night against King’s College (3-3-1).

First-year defender Pedro Marshall won the ball in the Monarchs’ defensive half and later buried a shot from 30 yards out making the final score 1-0 as time was winding down in the second overtime period. Marshall played a career-high 43 minutes, earning his first collegiate goal.

“Pedro’s finish was great,” said fourth-year captain and defender Sebastian Somers-Gordon-Archer. “Being able to come on as a sub, perform like he did, and score an amazing game winner as a freshman is something he will never forget. It’s a huge morale booster for him and the rest of the team that’ll help us prepare for our opening SUNYAC game vs. Fredonia.”

The Hawks (5-2) struggled offensively in the first half, only getting two shots to the Monarchs’ six. Additionally, the team was tasked with playing a man down after a red card was issued in the 43rd minute of play.

“The team’s mentality was over the top,” Marshall said. “We had no doubt in our minds that we were going to come away with a win. Going a man down actually made us perform better and release the ball quicker from King’s high pressure.”

Additionally, starting fourth-year goalkeeper John Guzzo (three saves) suffered an injury, and second-year goalkeeper Marc DePasquale stepped up to keep the shutout intact. He played the last 35 minutes, making six stops with the Hawks withstanding 11 corners by the Monarchs. King’s College also outshot the Hawks 19-10 with nine on goal.

Hawks head coach Kyle Clancy said that Saturday was a great team win. He added that he was impressed with DePasquale’s ability to come in, command his box and pick up where Guzzo left off mid-game.

The backline of Gordon-Somers-Archer, third-year defender Luke Dole and second-year defender Mikey Considine also put forth a solid performance to prevent the Monarchs from scoring.

The Hawks’ best opportunity in regulation came in the 85th minute when second-year midfielder Kevin Doorley earned a penalty kick. King’s College’s fourth-year captain and goalkeeper Owen Geedey (five saves) saved the penalty kick and the subsequent shot off the rebound by third-year captain and defender James Hennessy.

Clancy said that the mix of high-level and close non-conference games has prepared the team well for conference play.

“I think with everything we’ve had to deal with they’re about as prepared as they can be heading into SUNYAC play,” he said. “Now it’s just a little bit of execution in their abilities but also in the game plan. If we do that well we’ll be in good shape.”

Clancy added that Fredonia likes to play very direct so aerial balls and clearances will be important in preventing them from scoring. Buffalo State he said will likely be an intense, physical game according to their typical style of play.

The Hawks open up their State University of New York Athletic Conference play at home against SUNY Fredonia and Buffalo State on Sept. 21 and 22 at 4 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.