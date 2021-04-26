Hawks Softball: They May Be Down, But They’re Not Out

The New Paltz softball team is in a bit of a slump. On April 10, they split a doubleheader with Plattsburgh and on April 14 they lost both games of a doubleheader to Oneonta. On Saturday, April 17 they had yet another double header: this time to Cortland. Did the Hawks manage to turn their luck around?

New Paltz had home field advantage, so Cortland was first up to bat. First-year Lindsay Roman was New Paltz’s starting pitcher. Cortland’s grad student Kelly O’Gorman connected ball to bat right away with a triple. Next up was fourth-year Taylor Felicello who grounded out but earned an RBI for O’Gorman’s score. The next batter singled, but the next two popped out and struck out to give New Paltz a chance.

Second-year Sydney Bonewit singled, but was left stranded on base as New Paltz was unable to capitalize on her hit.

Another Cortland triple, this time by fourth-year Sabrina Caputo, led to another Cortland run on an RBI. The Dragons then put Roman in a difficult situation; they loaded the bases. Luckily, the Hawks already had two outs. A pop fly put an end to the half inning with only one run scored.

The Hawks had a difficult bottom of the second, no one got a hit and the only person left on base was third-year outfielder Carol Ann Campsey after getting hit by a pitch.

The third inning was scoreless for both teams, but in the fourth the Dragons tacked on another. O’Gorman homered to bring the score to 3-0, Cortland.

Innings five and six were also scoreless for both teams. During the top of the seventh, Roman walked a batter and hit the next with a pitch, which prompted fourth-year pitcher Emily Fox to relieve her. Fox pitched well but couldn’t end the inning without two Cortland runs scoring.

New Paltz was close to getting shutout, but they didn’t let that happen. Two singles gave New Paltz their only score of the game. Fourth-year utility Ashley Puig singled first and first-year infielder Rén Shambo brought her home.

Shambo said the RBI felt great especially in the pressured situation.

The second game started shortly after and it was unforgiving. The Hawks ended up getting run-ruled. At first things weren’t going so bad. By the third, Cortland scored three times and New Paltz scored twice on an Cortland error (they were unearned runs but runs nonetheless).

The top of the fifth was where things really went south. Cortland earned seven runs bringing the score to 12-3. In the bottom of the inning New Paltz had one last chance to even the scores. Puig singled to right but they could not capitalize on anything.

“For Tuesday I think we will stick to the basics, that’s really where wins come from,” Shambo said. “Taking a step back and focusing on each pitch and focusing on each pitch and play at hand. I feel as though as a team we understand that and are going to focus on each pitch, play at bat at hand on Tuesday and hopefully bring back two wins!”

On Tuesday, the ladies split the double-header with Oneonta. Game one resulted in a 2-1 loss, but game two was taken 5-3.

It’s always better to finish strong. First-year infielder Kelly Marmorowski scored two runs for the Hawks. First-year infielder Rhionna Bianchini and Bonewit also scored a run each. The win gave New Paltz their first win of the season. The Hawks now have a record of 1-8.

We’ll see the Hawks travel to Potsdam next Saturday, April 24 at 2 and 4 p.m. where they hopefully increase their stats.