Possible Piano Bar? New Pub to Take Murphy’s Place

The old and beloved New Paltz bar Murphy’s will be getting a new life in the near future, but what exactly it will turn into is still unknown. The Village of New Paltz Planning Board recently discussed a commercial plan for a restaurant and bar called “The Lemon Squeeze.”

The new building set to be opened at 107 Main St., regardless of what it will actually be, will replace Murphy’s Restaurant and Pub which closed last year after 34 years of service.

These updates are still rumors according to Hudson Valley One and nothing is official as of yet. The new owner, Ed Carroll, did put in the application and requested approval to do the necessary work in order to open the building up.

“After the most recent board meeting, board members were all in agreement that they could not approve the application because they were still unsure if the applicant was the legal owner of the property, or if it was authorized by the owner to undergo work on the property,” read an article by 94.3 Litefm. After this confusion is cleared up, the village can give more attention to the application.

The pair that are looking to open the restaurant, Caroll along with Gina O’Brien, met at SUNY New Paltz in the 80’s. While they were students they looked at the many bars the town was home to.

“Each place had its own vibe and was successful for a time, or is still,” reads The Lemon Squeeze’s website.

The pair is setting out to create something with its own vibe and set itself apart from the restaurant-bars that already inhabit New Paltz. They looked at the kind of establishment they enjoy now as opposed to back at their time in college. From there the idea for The Lemon Squeeze was born.

“They decided The Lemon Squeeze would be primarily a casual dining restaurant that has a great piano bar,” The Lemon Squeeze’s website continues. “They’ll offer chef-driven comfort food, delicious, local wine and specialty cocktails, set to the sounds of a live piano–from Broadway show tunes to Billy Joel. They hope Sinatra Sunday Brunch will become a favorite among locals.”

The name seems to pay homage to the popular hiking trail on the Mohonk mountain of the same name, “Lemon Squeeze.” The name could also be a nod at the squeezing of lemons for cocktails.

These talks are still indeed just rumors. Nothing is set in stone and there is nothing confirmed by the village just yet. There is ongoing construction happening to the old Murphy’s building, whether this construction is for The Lemon Squeeze or not is unknown.

“Little is known of The Lemon Squeeze beyond the information on the application, including whether it’s named after the popular Mohonk Mountain House hiking trail. The applicant, Ed Carroll of Huntington, was not in attendance during the virtual meeting,” reported Hudson Valley One.

Whatever comes about, The Lemon Squeeze or not, we hope that the establishment that replaces Murphy’s will serve the New Paltz community as effectively as its predecessors.

We hope it will provide an environment that creates fond memories for everyone who goes there.