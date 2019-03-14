New York’s NFL Teams Make First Offseason Splash

What a hectic week it has been throughout the NFL! From the trading of Odell Beckham Jr. and Antonio Brown, to the eventual signing of Le’Veon Bell, the entire league has been put into a whirlwind in just the beginning of the offseason. The Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and New York Giants all found themselves in the middle of the fiasco that has unraveled this past week, and all made moves that can affect their future for years to come. Let’s take a look at what’s been going on around the three New York NFL teams, and how these moves made could make an impact in the 2019 season.

Buffalo Bills

Most Bills fans probably feel like they just missed the jackpot. Earlier last week, reports kept coming out that the Buffalo Bills were persistently contacting the Pittsburgh Steelers about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. The team even put an offer on the table, and it was said that the deal was pretty much close to done. Then, as every fan went to sleep dreaming of touchdowns and Super Bowls, they were woken up by the news that the Bills had decided to take their offer away and pursue free agency.

The Bills stuck to their guns, signing quality tight end Tyler Kroft to a three-year deal worth around $18.75 million overall. They also signed veteran wide receivers Cole Beasley and John Brown to high number contracts. These are certainly moves that will give quarterback Josh Allen the weapons he needs to be successful.

Antonio Brown hasn’t had a season with less than 1,000 yards since 2012, and definitely could have been the superstar that put Buffalo on the map. But he is a not a team player, and only brings distractions and focus on selfish topics that don’t relate to winning. I like that the Bills recognized this before it was too late, and made smart moves that can be truly beneficial for their developing quarterback.

New York Jets

The Jets found themselves right in the middle of the offseason melee that occured recently, signing controversial running back Le’Veon Bell to a four-year, $52 million contract. Bell, who was formerly with the Pittsburgh Steelers, sat out the entire 2018 season over contract disagreements.

Despite Bell’s off-the-field issues, he has been one of the best running backs in the game in recent years. Bell’s average of 128.9 total yards per game from 2013 to 2017 is the highest for an NFL back over the first five seasons of a career since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. During that span, he rushed for 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught 312 passes for 2,660 yards and another seven receiving scores.

Bell’s signing is part of a busy offseason for the Jets, who also signed wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Josh Bellamy, guard Kelechi Osemele and Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley. With a developing quarterback in Sam Darnold, the Jets feel they can win soon, and these moves will certainly help.

New York Giants

Fans of the New York Football Giants are starting to lose every ounce of hope in their team, that is if they had a drop to give in the first place. The Giants absolutely shocked the NFL community Tuesday night by sending star wide receiver and former first round pick Odell Beckham Jr. to the long-struggling Cleveland Browns for a first and third-round pick, as well as safety Jabrill Peppers. This was definitely not a move fans wanted to see their team make.

The Giants are undoubtedly free falling. They have never had a player like Beckham Jr., and it is unfortunate that New York never had a quality quarterback or offensive line to allow his skills to fully shine. Now, the Giants are still stuck with Eli Manning at the helm of the offense, and have little to no options in this year’s draft for a new quarterback. New York needs to a think of a plan, and fast, because right now it’s obvious to the sports world they have no idea what to do.