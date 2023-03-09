Reviewing Season Three of Netflix’s “Outer Banks”

Spoilers ahead.

Netflix original, Outer Banks, debuted season three on Feb. 23, and many are split with the production. Variety Magazine said the premiere sailed to Netflix’s Top 10 with over 154.97 million hours viewed in the first four days. This season begins right where it left off in season two, where the Pogues are stranded on a deserted island, fending for themselves. They termed this island Poguelandia, where the kids rule and no one can tell them what to do. Ward (Charles Esten) and Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey) are in Guadeloupe with the Merchant’s gold and the Santo Domingo Cross.

With the Pogues down on their luck, it was only natural that they try a third time to get what rightfully belonged to them. But, of course, nothing is easy, and a greater bad wolf is looming over the entire gang’s operations: the ruthless Caribbean treasure hunter Carlos Singh (played by Andy McQueen). With weaponry and money, Mr. Singh is one you do not want to mess with, as he has the forces and the intel to be completely in control. Let us not forget the return of the infamous Big John Routledge (played by Charles Halford), who was presumed dead for about a year and a half throughout this entire series, searching for the treasure and his son, John B (Chase Stokes).

One storyline that I actually really loved was Rafe ‘Country Club’ Cameron’s development and his separation from his father’s dynamic. He is striving to make a name for himself. Starkey’s emotional turmoil and strife through his acting are felt throughout the show. As such a flawed character, I was worried that this development would give him a “Steve Harrington” comeback, which doesn’t fit his narrative. Let him become free from his father’s tyrannical pursuits and have him do the right thing on his own. He is still a bad guy, and the war with the Pogues is far from finished. But he is taking his time, building rapport with his drug dealer best friend Barry (Nicholas Cirillo) and new addition Sofia (Fiona Palomo).

There are multiple storylines this season, from Poguelandia having trouble sticking with each other to the love triangle between John B., Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) and Topper Thornton (Austin North) to the budding romance of ships like #Jiara (Rudy Pankow’s JJ Maybank and Madison Bailey’s Kiara Carerra) or #CleoPope (Caralacia Grant’s Cleo and Johnathan Daviss’ Pope Heyward). The ships are sailing, but many fans, including myself, wanted to see other relationships outside of heteronormativity. I’m still rooting for #JJPope. They are in love, I don’t care what you say.

We see a lot of character growth between the main cast, which is appreciated, but Netflix has this recurring problem of hanging onto characters for far too long. Sure, some of these characters are the reason behind the mains acting the way they do, but at some point, just kill them off. I’m looking at you, Ward Cameron and Big John. You’ve had your reign. Enough with the daddy issues. Bring in something a little less niche. The classic turf war between Pogues and the Kooks can get a little tiring sometimes. At one point, I yelled in anger at my television because of the constant angst and repeated use of labeling someone for what they were born into. It’s called individuality, people.

This season, a lot is at stake: action followed by explosions or gunshots, fear and possible major character death. But when did a summer show about social class and friendship turn into a full-on Indiana Jones-style drama? Why is the camera zooming in at random moments, like it’s filming a season of “Survivor” or another action-packed reality TV show? Why is the drama pumped up to 10 when it’s only season three? Relax … people will still watch it because we love the characters and those who act them.