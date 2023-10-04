A Playlist For … “All Things Go” Music Festival

This past weekend, I attended the “All Things Go” music festival in Maryland. I laughed, I cried and I don’t think my legs or back will ever feel the same again, but while the pain will go away the memories will stay forever. Suki Waterhouse gave an earth shatteringly genius mash up of “Fade into You” by Mazzy Star and “Lover” by Taylor Swift. Fletcher sang a beautiful cover of “Kill Bill” by SZA, using entirely she/her pronouns putting a queer spin on the song. Maggie Rogers danced around her hometown stage like no one was watching, and Lana Del Rey put on an absolutely incredible show thanking the festival attendees for letting her be dramatic and asking us to be dramatic with her. Boygenius gave a perfectly chaotic performance serenading the audience while also running and screaming around the stage. Tegan and Sara gave a beautiful and nostalgic set, reminding us all of their importance to the queer community. Overall, an unforgettable experience that feels almost impossible to narrow down into a 10 song playlist. But, here are 10 of my favorite songs that were performed this weekend.

Back in my Body by Maggie Rogers

Run Away With Me by Carly Rae Jepsen

To Love by Suki Waterhouse

Doomsday by lizzie mcalpine

Serial Heartbreaker by Fletcher

Young And Beautiful by Lana Del Rey

Emily I’m Sorry by boygenius

American Teenager by Ethel Cain

nothing else i could do by ella jane

Stop Desire by Tegan and Sara