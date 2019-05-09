Police Bust New Paltz Man for 850 Grams of Cocaine

Thanks to the New York State Police, another drug dealer is behind bars after police executed a search warrant that yielded nearly a kilo of cocaine and crack cocaine.

New Paltz resident Johnny Jones, 43, was arrested after police seized approximately 850 grams of the illegal narcotics. Officers also discovered a stolen .40 caliber handgun, a bundle of ammunition, scales, drug packaging, marijuana and roughly $10,000, according to a press release from the state police. The operation was a coordinated effort between state troopers and the Ulster County District Attorney’s office.

The following information was drawn from a press release from state police that was published on May 4.

On Friday, May 3, the New York State Police Troop F Community Stabilization Unit, Troop F Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement team and Highland State Police concluded a 10-month investigation into illegal drug trafficking in New Paltz. In addition to the items above, police also claimed Jones’ 2006 BMW.

Jones was charged on seven counts including Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the first degree, a Class A Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a Class C Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree, a Class B Felony, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony, Obstructing Governmental Administration, a Class A Misdemeanor, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the second degree, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, a violation.

The New Paltz Police Department was unable to be reached for comment before publication.

Jones was arraigned at the New Paltz Town Court. He was sent to Ulster County Jail on $100,000 bail.