ReUse Center Repurposes Pumpkins After Halloween

With Thanksgiving around the corner and Christmas not far after, Fall is quickly coming to an end.

It’s the time of the year where we’re forced to say goodbye to all things Halloween—candy, costumes and carved pumpkins.

But for those of you looking to do something more with your pumpkins, look no further than the New Paltz ReUse and Recycling Center.

This year, like the last, the center is holding a pumpkin collection for Briarcreek Farms livestock. They ask members of the community to come and drop off their “used” pumpkins in a sustainable effort to reduce waste.

Donating these pumpkins to the ReUse and Recycling Center, as well as the pigs and cows at Briarcreek Farms, reduces a significant amount of usable and organic food that would have been swept up in the stream of waste otherwise.

The pumpkin collection also provides a valuable resource for local farm businesses to thrive.

The center, according to their website, “sees used materials as a commodity with an overlooked economic value. Tons of construction materials, household items, office and art materials and electronics unnecessarily enter the transfer station and are destined for a landfill.”

In the center, you will find quality supplies and items at up to 90 percent off of store prices and sometimes even free. All sales keep the community conscious of waste production and aides in their efforts to encourage a sustainable community.

The ReUse and Recycling Center is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located on Clearwater Road. To stay updated, check out their Facebook page at “New Paltz Recycling and ReUse Center.”