Softball Splits Against Rival Oneonta

SUNY New Paltz Softball (14-8, 6-4 in the SUNYAC) played Oneonta on the road this past Saturday, leaving behind a split double-header.

Freshman left-fielder Nikki Bowen took the first and only step toward the Hawks’ 1-0 win in the second inning, with a walk and stolen second-base off a passed ball. Second-year outfield/utility Nina Simms came up to the plate with a single, advancing Bowen to third.

With New Paltz on first and third, a fielding error by Oneonta third-year second baseman allowed fourth-year second-baseman Shannon Fee to reach on an error by Oneonta’s junior second-baseman Brooke Corbett. Simms advanced to third, and Bowen brought in the first and only run of the game.

Strong plays from Oneonta maintained their one run deficit, and a groundout from fourth-year shortstop Taylor LaFrance ended the second inning.

After an efficient 1-2-3 inning game, the Lady Hawks won 1-0. Freshman pitcher Katie Quagliana fought defensively for her fourth complete game shutout of the season, and her 11th win for the Hawks. Quagliana leads the SUNYAC with her 11 wins, while also tied for third in complete games.

Although the Lady Hawks have an inferior record compared to the Red Dragons, Oneonta still came out on top in the second game, beating New Paltz 3-1.

Picking up their first run in the bottom of the first, the Red Dragons capitalized on fourth-year catcher Madison Rappold’s error, allowing fourth-year outfielder Dana Del Genio to score. Oneonta held New Paltz for a second half-inning before taking over.

A two-out homer to left-center in the bottom of the second from Del Genio brought in second-year first baseman Amanda Sexton for two runs to bring the score up to 3-0. This offensive front for the Red Dragons was stopped there, as sophomore pitcher Emily Fox only allowed three more hits for the remainder of the game. The momentum for New Paltz seemed to die early and return too late, as a rally in the top of the seventh brought in one run for the Lady Hawks.

Third-year catcher/third baseman Michaela Damore started the momentum with a hit-by-pitch and steal of second-base off of a wild pitch. After a walk from third-year centerfielder Julia DiSpigna, Quagliana came in as a pinch hitter, singling to center field, advancing DiSpigna to second and Damore to third.

A groundout to second-base from LaFrance sent Damore home for an RBI. Sadly, LaFrance’s RBI would be the only run for New Paltz Softball, as second-year third baseman/utility Ashley Puig popped up to second and third-year third baseman Meagan Blair grounded out to second for the final two outs.

This week, Quagliana was named SUNYAC Pitcher of the Week for a third time, after her past back-to-back complete game shutout wins against SUNY Purchase in only five innings, as well as her 1-0 win over Oneonta.

In the win over Oneonta, Quagliana allowed seven hits and three walks, along with three strikeouts. Forcing 12 groundouts throughout the course of the first game, Quagliana exhibited her trust in the defense behind her. Ultimately, she left seven Red Dragons on base, securing the victory.

The Lady Hawks will continue their regular season April 19 and 20 with two home doubleheaders against SUNY Potsdam and Plattsburgh State, respectively.