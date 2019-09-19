Stewart’s Shop Faces Obstacles Before Move

The New Paltz Stewart’s Shop is continuing their push to change locations, sending customers down the road for their ice cream and fuel needs.

Stewart’s real estate representative and project manager Chuck Marshall explained how the company is sifting through state requirements and aesthetic preferences of the New Paltz Village Planning Board. Marshall reached out to both parties to schedule a meeting addressing the next steps.

“When we look at the life cycle of the store, we want to meet the desires and demands of our customers,” Marshall said. “We couldn’t [make the old] location match the market.”

The move would shift Stewart’s current location, at 98 N. Chestnut St., closer to the Village at 76 N. Chestnut St. The new location used to be home to Kwik Mart, which is permanently closed. While the initial application was submitted back in August of 2018, the project has been stalled by pedestrian and traffic requirements from the Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Labor (DOL) regulations regarding necessary demolition guidelines and site plan issues from the Village.

Marshall explained that the DOT will require Stewart’s to erect a stoplight at the intersection of Henry W. Dubois Drive and N. Chestnut Street to accommodate the traffic. He expects the cost of the light to range from $400,000 to $500,000. The company will also be responsible for turn lanes or pedestrian accommodations which is included in the previous figure. Marshall included that the two driveways will be moved further south on the lot.

The DOL is also presenting obstacles in a demolition of a vacant building at 1 Broadhead Ave. Marshall explained that the property contains asbestos, which poses problematic complications due requirements for safe removal.

“We’re working with the Village and the DOL to get the [legal] language to match in order to take the house down as a condemned building,” Marshall said.

Stewart’s plans to demolish the old convenience store and the kiosk under the gas canopy as well.

Mayor Tim Rogers’ main concern was how Stewart’s would navigate water mitigation on the property. Rogers wants the company to write up a stormwater prevention plan before they give the project a thumbs up. Marshall also passed on the Village’s wishes for Stewarts’ exterior to match the appearance of the nearby properties.

The move will allow Stewart’s to offer a wider selection of food options, more gas pumps and will “improve the shopping experience.” Marshall claimed that the $1.5 million construction generally takes 10 weeks to complete after shovels hit the dirt. However, there is no clear timeline for the DOT aspects of the project until the requirements are solidified.