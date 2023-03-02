Fourth-year softball player Juliet Bernstein is our pick for Athlete of the Week!

Bernstein is a left-handed-hitting catcher, and she delivered an impressive showing in the Hawk’s season-opening doubleheader at Rutgers Camden on Feb. 23. Both games New Paltz handily won. She played in both games and delivered, combining for a stat line of three hits/five at-bats, one home run, four RBIs and three runs, including a grand slam home run. She also handled catching duties in one of the two games.

Bernstein was named one of Newsday’s Top 100 Softball Players on Long Island in high school and earned All-Long Island at Baldwin High School in 2019.

Before transferring to SUNY New Paltz, Bernstein attended Pace University in Westchester County, New York, from 2019-2021. She played one season at Pace, appearing in 13 games.

When off the field, Bernstein says, “I love to explore new places and take pictures of what I see.” She has three dogs and one cat. She is majoring in psychology while earning a place on the New Paltz Academic Honor Roll in the Fall 2021 and Spring 2022 semesters. Additionally, she achieved placement on the 2022 SUNYAC Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll for athletes.

The softball team will travel to Orlando, Florida, for the PFX Spring Games beginning on March 10. Their next home game is scheduled for April 5 against Mount Saint Mary College, held at Mary Gray Deane Field.