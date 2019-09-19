For The Oracle’s second issue, I’ve chosen to feature Derek Jeter for the Oracle Hall of Fame, who famously donned the No. 2 jersey for Major League Baseball’s (MLB) infamous “Bronx Bombers,” the New York Yankees. Jeter spent his whole 19-year career with the Yankees, joining them in 1995 and being their captain for his last 11 seasons in baseball, from 2003 to 2014. His list of accolades and records make him one of the most successful MLB players in history. He is sixth of all-time in hits, with 3,468 and seventh in all-time plate appearances with 11,195. He had a career batting average of .310 and garnered 1,311 RBIs. He appeared in a whopping 14 All Star Games, is a five-time World Series champion and won the World Series MVP award in 2000. In addition, he won the Golden Glove and Silver Slugger Awards five times each. Those are simply his league records, as he still holds multiple Yankees franchise records. Those include hits, singles, doubles and games played, to name a few.

Despite my love for the Red Sox, it would be blatantly ignorant of me to not acknowledge the man who helped shaped the legendary Boston-New York rivalry and inspired millions of baseball fans. Even if you aren’t a baseball fan, you know who Derek Jeter is. He is a household name. Once you become that recognizable, you know you’re one of the best of all time.