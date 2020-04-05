Top Ten Songs Guaranteed To Have You Smiling (Or Dancing) During Quarantine

Take a break from listening to your own thoughts while in quarantine and browse this list of the top ten songs that could boost your spirits. Is the music slightly cliche, predictable and resembles the Spotify playlist “Songs That Make White People Turnt”? Absolutely. But that’s because it is a proven fact — trust me — that you cannot be sad while listening to them. So go ahead and make this into an uplifting playlist to put on during all your favorite quarantine activities like rearranging your room, cutting your own bangs or arguing with your mother.

10. “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

Is this one extremely cliche? Yes. But maybe that’s for a reason. Absolutely everyone knows the lyrics and it’s a blast to sing along to. However, for social distancing sake, do not follow the lyric “reaching out, touching me, touching you.” Don’t touch anyone. Wash your hands.

9. “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by The Beach Boys

As with many artists you’ll find on this list, almost any song by The Beach Boys could have been included. However, “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” gets this spot for starting off with a bang and continuing to be an amazing upbeat bop for the next two and half minutes.

8. “Banana Pancakes” by Jack Johnson

Like most Jack Johnson songs, this is just a sweet, wholesome tune that feels like a Sunday morning when you listen to it. It resonates with quarantine through the lyric “pretend like it’s the weekend now, we could pretend it all the time.” Haha. Just kidding, but really.

7. “Yellow Submarine” by The Beatles

This one makes no sense and that’s the fun of it. Put it on and let it transport you from these weird times to beneath the waves in a yellow submarine.

6. “This Year” by The Mountain Goats

I, embarrassingly, play this song every New Years. It always feels like a warm hug and the promise of a fresh new beginning. The chorus’s repeated “I am gonna make it through this year,” is especially poignant right now. Though 2020 feels like a fever dream, it’s important to remember that we will make it through and eventually everything will be okay.

5. “You Make My Dreams Come True” by Hall & Oates

Absolutely everything about this song puts a smile on my face, its upbeat tune and lyrics makes me want to dance and boosts my mood immediately.

4. “Waterloo” by ABBA

It’s no shocker that ABBA makes an appearance on this list and in reality, the band’s entire discography should be included. ABBA’s catalog of upbeat, disco tunes have allowed for generations of dancing, jiving and having the time of your life. “Waterloo” takes the spot on this list because, unlike the obvious choices of “Mamma Mia” or “Dancing Queen,” it’s less cliche but still a classic, well-known bop that you can’t help but have an absolute blast while listening to.

3. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

If you can listen to this song without immediately wanting to dance with and/or feel the heat with somebody, then you’re missing the entire message. That’s all that needs to be said.

2. “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” by Stevie Wonder

This song is just a mood booster from the start. It’s impossible to listen to without smiling. It was also played after many of Obama’s speeches during his first presidential campaign and before his election victory speech, so you can listen to it and pretend we’re in happier times. Haha, but really.

1. “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” by Wham!

It’s no big surprise that this song gets the top spot on the list. It is literally impossible to be sad while listening to it from the opening “jitterbug *snap*, *snap*, *snap*” to the jazzy fade-out at the end. Even if you are sad, just think about the humor in sobbing while George Michael tells you not to leave him hanging on like a yo-yo and you’ll be sure to crack at least a little smile. This song is pure fun and happiness from start to finish — No other track can put the boom-boom into my heart quite like it.