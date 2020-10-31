Trick Shot Challenge Raises Awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

All across the nation, people are celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase the awareness of this disease. At SUNY New Paltz, students have the opportunity to contribute to the cause.

The Wellness & Recreation Center is hosting a Breast Cancer Awareness trick shot video challenge. Last semester, they hosted a similar challenge that drew students together in a fun, creative, competitive and safe way. A trick shot qualifies as any type of sports shots or dunks.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month started in 1985. Today, about one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, which means it is just as crucial to continue to increase attention to the disease to help encourage women to be tested and benefit from early detection and treatment.

In order for the submission to count, all participants need to have a pink article of clothing in the video or a pink item. All current students, faculty and staff are eligible to submit a video for the Breast Cancer Awareness trick shot challenge.

When are these videos due, you may ask? Well, at the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, of course! All videos must be submitted to Assistant Wellness & Recreation Director/Aquatics Director Kevin Makarewicz by Saturday, Oct. 31 before midnight. They can be emailed to him at makarewk@newpaltz.edu or direct messaged on Instagram or Twitter. (Instagram: @npwellrec or @newpaltzhawks Twitter @npwellrec or @nphawks.)

What can you get from submitting these videos? Other than directly impacting the spread of the awareness to this disease, there are other perks to participating in the challenge. The videos will be put in a single elimination bracket in the order they’re received to be voted on by the public. The winner will receive a shout out on all #NPHawks, #NPHawksWellRec and #NPHawksIM social media platforms in addition to receiving an intramural championship t-shirt.

It is important to note that men get breast cancer too, although rare. It is estimated that in 2020, 2,620 men will get breast cancer in the U.S., according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation Incorporation.

Don’t forget: you must be wearing pink in your video in order for it to count. Voting will begin on Nov. 2 and will be open for 72 hours. Students can vote once per hour after watching submissions on the Youtube channel New Paltz Hawks. When you’re ready to vote, you can head to www.nphawks.com.