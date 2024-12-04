“Trouble In Mind” Debuts at SUNY New Paltz 

The second of SUNY New Paltz Theatre Department’s mainstage productions of the year “Trouble in Mind,” directed by Jammie Patton and written by Alice Childress, was on Nov. 22 through 24, and will continue Dec. 5 through 8.

The play follows Wiletta Mayer, an African-American actress who is cast in a play about racism directed by a white man. The play, “Chaos in Belleville,” is headed to Broadway and though supposedly tackling “progressive” ideas, is actually filled with stereotypes, microaggressions and racism. “[Chaos in Belleville] turns out to be anything but progressive, both in terms of its script and rehearsal environment,” said Patton. As rehearsals continue, Wiletta finds herself unwilling to compromise her dignity and sense of what’s right for the sake of the play, ultimately leaving the audience unsure of whether it will continue to Broadway. It’s a story that is remarkably reminiscent of what actually happened to Childress’ “Trouble in Mind” when in 1957, it was headed to Broadway after its debut off Broadway two years prior. It didn’t make it to Broadway – that is, until 2021 – because Childress refused to alter the show’s ending. It is the defiance instilled in the play that is synonymous with its optimism. “Although she may or may not have a job the next day, Wiletta,” like Childress, “is resolute in her stance for dignity,” said Patton.

While the story accurately represents that of the 1955 “Trouble in Mind” script, the most drastic difference between the original version of Childress’ play versus the one performed in Parker Theatre was how “Chaos in Bellville” was actually presented, especially with regards to the lights and sound. Patton explained, “Most productions don’t change the lighting set up for ‘Chaos in Bellville’ … but it occurred to me [to do] a whole new look for [it].” Patton credited lighting designer Theo Wright and sound designer Jake Rizzo-Harrel for flawlessly executing this creative change. Theatrical storytelling proves to be a powerful way to successfully convey nuanced messages like the ones in “Trouble in Mind,” with its balance of serious themes interspersed with comedy. Patton believes that plays such as this can affect change. “You can get in [peoples’] psyches and remind them of their humanity and others’ humanity in a very intimate way, especially when you pair it with music and lighting,” Patton said. “Art will always continue to help shape life and life art.”

“Trouble in Mind” instills in audiences the message of not trading one’s own dignity for a chance at success – something particularly relevant to the current zeitgeist drenched in obsessions with “likes” and being popular even at the expense of being good. “I get it, you can make a lot of money on these platforms, but I also believe that being too thirsty for attention will often leave you dry with shame and regret,” said Patton. All that is to say, “Trouble in Mind” remains relevant nearly 70 years after its debut. As Patton remarked, “While there have been strenuous measures taken to ensure that there is diversity and inclusion in the theater and huge strides have indeed been made when you have women of color playing many leads on Broadway and off, we still have a long way to go.”

On opening night, when the lights went down, the story was no longer just within the imaginations of the cast and crew. It became something bigger once there was an audience perceiving and digesting it. For Assistant Director Christopher Etienne, opening night was both the most rewarding and difficult part of his job. “Seeing your work be put on and seeing what the reactions were … you know the show like the back of your hand, but the entire audience doesn’t.” There is an element of surrendering expectations for the show and simply appreciating it as it is – a two-hour culmination of weeks of hard work and care. Etienne continued, “It was very rewarding to see everyone enjoying it.”

For more information on the SUNY New Paltz Theatre Department and their production of Trouble in Mind visit https://www.newpaltz.edu/fpa/theatre/productions/mainstage/ or visit @sunynewpaltztheatre on Instagram.