Brrring the Action: Working Out in the Winter Months

Winter is coming. Whether you like it or not, the unwelcoming New York air is settling in. For many, the start of winter leads to the end of exercise, but The Oracle’s got you covered. Here are some ways to maintain your rest-of-the-year workout habits all throughout winter in the greater New Paltz area.

Firstly, try to keep an open mind. Snow on the ground doesn’t mean your outdoor activity should be canceled; it just means there’s an added challenge. Walks that you would normally take gains a new dimension when snow is introduced. Even mundane chores can become fun and difficult workouts.

“If you need to go shopping and it’s not too cold, take the walk to Tops,” said Ousmane, an employee at the SUNY New Paltz Athletic & Wellness Center (AWC).

If you’re against exercising outside, there are plenty of workouts you can do in the comfort of your own home. Activities like yoga, calisthenics and weightlifting can all be done without stepping an inch outside. Countless online videos give instructions for at-home exercise that can be done in a single room with little to no equipment. If you don’t have any weights, milk jugs, canned goods and books can all serve as alternatives.

Looking for more professional equipment? Look no further than SUNY New Paltz’s own Athletic & Wellness Center. All current full-time students at SUNY New Paltz have automatic, all-facility memberships. For non-students, memberships can be applied for through the SUNY New Paltz Athletics website. Memberships for extended college communities range from $20 to $50 per month and $200 to $280 per year. All-facility members have access to all fitness centers, group exercise classes, the indoor running track, the basketball gym, the racquetball courts and the pool.

Apart from the AWC, there are a few other workout spots scattered across town.

Ignite Fitness, located in Cherry Hill Center, is a traditional gym with memberships for adults ranging from $38 to $44 per month open every day of the week. Private training sessions are also available for an additional fee.

BC’s Climbing Gym, located on Main Street, is a bouldering gym open Monday through Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m.

Black Hole Jiu Jitsu, located in New Paltz Plaza, offers adult Muay Thai, boxing and wrestling classes that can be signed up for on their website.

The Mohonk Mountain House also offers a couple of outdoor exercise activities and it’s only a 14-minute drive from New Paltz. Ice skating is open now through early April in their open-pavilion rink above Mohonk Lake. Hiking is also open throughout the winter, and the Mohonk Ski Shop has microspikes available for rental. More information about both activities can be found at Mohonk Mountain House’s website.

If you have a car and you’re willing to take a drive, more opportunities await. Upstate New York is a great location for winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and hiking. Victor Constant, Mount Peter and Campgaw Mountain are all ski and snowboard hills roughly an hour from New Paltz. Don’t worry if you’re a beginner; all three locations offer lessons.