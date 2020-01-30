Women’s Swimming Defeats Oneonta for 11th Time

The SUNY New Paltz women’s swim team is back and better than ever, just in time for the SUNYAC Championships around the corner. During the winter session, the Hawks triumphed over Wetstern Connecticut State 87-67 in the Elting Pool on Senior Day on Jan. 11. On Jan. 25 at 1 p.m., the ladies looked to see if they could keep up the good work during their trip to SUNY Oneonta.

It seemed as if they would. The day started out with an impressive first place win in the 400-yard medley relay. Coming in with a time of 4:09.45 were fourth-years Chelsea Angulas and Samantha Woll, and third-years Tessa Griger and Lindsay Kranitz. Angulas later came in first again in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:18.64.

Their second event of the day was just as exciting. First-year Kirsten Giovanniello swam in the 1000-yard freestyle and she came in first by a landslide. Her time of 11:39.71, crushed Oneonta’s first-year Emily Abrams second place time of 12:49.51 by over a full minute. As if that wasn’t enough, she didn’t stop there. Giovanniello secured another first place in a later event of the day, the 200-yard butterfly.

You wouldn’t have to be a swimmer to understand that distance events such as the 1000-yard freestyle are especially exhilarating and a lot of stamina is required. It only makes it all the more special when a New Paltz swimmer performs it well. Giovanniello said the win is a very exciting feeling.

“That feeling, as well as knowing that I’m tired because my race is almost over, is what motivates me to keep going during long distance events like the 1000,” she said.

With SUNYAC championships approaching, Giovanniello said the wins made her feel confident about her chances at placing. When asked about her personal goals, she said she would like to win at least one of her events in the championships. As far as team goals, Giovanniello said they would like to come in second at the championships.

“With the freshman class that just came in, along with the rest of the team, I feel that we have a good chance of achieving that goal,” Giovanniello said. She also wanted to add she’s very proud of her team and thinks good things are coming for their future.

Giovanniello wasn’t the only impressive “Baby Hawk” of the day, however. First-year Kelly Donlevy got a first place win of her own. In the 50-yard freestyle, Donlevy came in with a time of 26.30, 0.7 seconds ahead of an Oneonta swimmer.

The success story continued in the 100-yard freestyle. Three lady Hawks managed to secure first, second and third place. First-year Delilah Griger placed first with her time of 58.84. Fourth-year Sarah Crespo followed with a time of 59.84, and second-year Grace Rocks was right behind with a time of 1:00.5.

Their last big event of the day came in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Angulas, Woll, Donlevy and Giovanniello all worked together to bring in one more first place win with their time of 3:49.12.

The win against Oneonta brought New Paltz to an overall record of 3-4 and 1-1 in the conference. On Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m., the ladies will travel to Buffalo to face off against Geneseo for one last conference matchup before championships.